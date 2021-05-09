Fatima Aguilar and his mother, Lily Velásquez, starred in a tender scene this Sunday, May 9, on Mother’s Day. During the transmission of Weekly report, the journalist was surprised by her mother, who virtually connected with the program to greet her.

“What’s your mommy’s name?” Pedro Tenorio asked his partner, who replied: “Lily.” Upon hearing this, Tenorio said: “What is Dona Lily doing right now …”, after which the journalist’s mother appeared on the screen.

Seeing her mother’s face, the Latina journalist could not help but get emotional and thanked the production of Weekly report for having organized this detail. “They have taken me by surprise. I thank you very much, ”he said.

Fátima Aguilar, who lost her father to the coronavirus, also took advantage of this moment to remind her mother how much she loves her and how important she is in her life.

“I always thank you, Mommy, because you have taught us to love, you have been an example of strength. I do not know how you have been able to with four children, with all the things that have happened, and meet all your goals. I feel so blessed by the mother that God has given me and by all that we have learned together. Thank you for becoming your best friend, for all the hugs, for teaching me to put on makeup, to fulfill my purposes, that honesty is the best way and to have faith. I love you, mommy, “he said.

With a tender photograph and a moving message, journalist Fátima Aguilar said the last goodbye to her father, who died from COVID-19.

“I am the girl who always dances with dad, always. You know how much I love You, you know that together with mom are the loves of my life, you know … “, wrote the communicator on Instagram.

