Fatima Aguilar said goodbye to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ after competing against Sirena Ortiz, Rocky Belmonte and Santi Lesmes. At first, she managed to overcome the repechage after charming the jury, but later, she experienced the first night of sentencing, in which first challenge she had to work in teams.

After the second course tasted by the judges Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio, Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca were saved. Given this, Fátima had to face the rest and ended up eliminated.

