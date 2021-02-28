A week ago, Fátima Aguilar revealed that her parents tested positive for COVID-19 and expressed faith in their speedy recovery. However, her father’s health deteriorated, so the driver of Weekly report He traveled to Trujillo so that he could be aware of him.

As a result of her unexpected trip, the journalist could not be present in the last edition of the Sunday program of Latina Televisión and was replaced by her colleague Lourdes Túpac Yupanqui, who expressed her solidarity and support via social networks.

Fatima Aguilar He communicated what the situation is through a statement published on his official Twitter account. “In a week it was a year since the last time I traveled to Trujillo. I just thought I would return for when my daddies are vaccinated. Today I am here, in a very different context, sitting in a hospital, with the love of my family for Dad and with all the faith, beyond everything, “he wrote.

He also thanked the messages of support that his family, friends and followers have sent him in favor of his father’s health so that he can successfully overcome the coronavirus.

“In the midst of everything that is happening to us, it is wonderful to see so many good and faith-filled people who have expressed their solidarity, their support and give us encouragement, affection, understanding and many good things, our gratitude is eternal with each one of them, God bless them! ”, were the words of the host of Weekly Report.

