Fatima Aguilar He has not only conquered Latina viewers for his performance in each edition of ‘El gran chef: famosos’, but for hosting the program ‘Rush Hour’ and the morning newscast of said channel, in which he received a pleasant surprise from his couple. In February of this year, The TV presenter recounted some details of how her sentimental relationship with her boyfriend, Jorge, has beenwith whom he has been more than nine years.

After the surprise that her partner gave her on the set of Latina, the host, who is a native of Trujillo, said that they both faced hard episodes during the pandemic. Also, she mentioned that she has no marriage plans even though she got engaged to her boyfriend.

What did Fátima Aguilar say about her marriage plans?

Although she wears an engagement ring, marriage is not among the plans of the Latina figure, since she and her boyfriend lost relatives during the pandemic and went through other difficulties typical of a relationship. Nevertheless, Fatima Aguilar He has in mind a piece of advice that he decided to share with his followers.

“There are still no (wedding) plans. His daddy and mine left in pandemic situations. Don’t get carried away by those comments that if you don’t get married, there’s no commitment. No, we’re having a good time. We’re 9 years old together”expressed for Trome.

In addition, Aguilar mentioned that, throughout the 9 years they have been together, they have experienced many things and have shown their commitment and support without having any document that validates their union involved.

Fátima Aguilar and her boyfriend have been in a sentimental relationship for more than 9 years. Photo: Fatima Aguilar/Facebook

“There are situations that demonstrate the commitment far beyond, even, that some ceremonies. Without a doubt, there is a very big illusion, but I am going calmly. I go with joy and I think we both know, like many other couples who I think can understand us, that there are situations that show you the value of your relationship, “she said.

