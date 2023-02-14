On Valentine’s Day, the journalists Fátima Aguilar and Alicia Retto were surprised by their boyfriends, who overcame their fears by stepping on the set of the program and handed them flowers in full live broadcast.

Fatima Aguilar and Alicia Retto, hosts of “Latina matinal”, starred in a tender moment on the set of the news program. Their partners surprised them with a bouquet of roses in the middle of the live broadcast on Valentine’s Day. The presenters had not realized that they entered the television set and, when they saw them, they burst with emotion. The boyfriends of the channel’s figures dedicated a few words to them and mentioned that it was difficult to appear on screens; However, they indicated that they decided to overcome their fears because it was a special date.

In the middle of the conversation, Fatima was asked about a possible wedding. She replied that they have not made a decision yet, since the pandemic and restrictions have moved her plans. However, they did not rule out that they will soon say “yes, I accept”.