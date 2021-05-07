A civil engineer describes as “fatigue failure” the collapse of the beam or the expiration of the structure or the decay that eats away the columns of some overpasses such as the one that collapsed in the most recent, painful and regrettable misfortune of the Line 12 of the Mexico City metro. The engineer himself clarifies that he calls it “failure due to fatigue” not to mention negligence and corruption as nodal explanations in the center of the hypotheses that are now being settled to establish responsibilities, although it should be added —ontologically or etymologically— that in the stench of dust, you can distinguish those who face up and those who hide, you can smell theft and abuse, bad milk and aisevá or the what difference does it make and the indefatigable determination of trickle-down corruption is confirmed, which soaks up hands full eager for the moche.

Against the grain, not a single Metro passenger in general – and in particular, the passengers on Line 12, misnamed Dorada (if not each of the wounded and dead) – has ever failed in their duties and schedules. , to the boredom of having to transport from one side of the largest city in the world to the other, without any sign of expiration due to fatigue. Fatigued by debts like burdens sagging, the father who took his son today deceased to buy a gift at the center; fatigued, the passerby at the wheel who perished due to the dust falling on him and the weight of so many unforgivable misprints: the bridge that buckles in the midst of a pandemic, when it could have been invested in maintenance and restructuring, even forcing the imprisonment of thousands of Mexicans who cannot be confined, those who live under unsafe bridges and those who walk like shadows along the flimsy pathways of a fatigued rib that constantly coagulates and constipates with cyclical outbreaks of cholesterol in the construction of their arteries and obstructs or stops dry the tracks where the orange snake creeps over the immense valley like a sacrificial stone, carved with all the names and surnames of the victims who have inhabited it for centuries, whose skulls accumulate tzompantli of conscience for the record that the exemplary cycle of so many thousands of good lives, anonymous, martyrs and fed up … never present any failure due to fatigue.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country