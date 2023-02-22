The government of the Russian Federation supported the bill on the right of fathers to receive a funded pension at the expense of maternity capital. This follows from the draft conclusion of the Cabinet, which Izvestia got acquainted with. Now they cannot use the funds for these purposes, as mothers.

The press service of the government told Izvestia that “the changes proposed by the bill will equate men (fathers) of a child (children) in the right to dispose of (family) capital in order to form a funded pension.”

“Today, the law allows fathers to receive materkapital instead of their mother if she died or was deprived of parental rights, or if, for example, a man alone adopted a child,” said Tatyana Butskaya, one of the drafters of the bill, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children.

In fact, the father gets all the same opportunities to use the funds, she said. These include improving housing conditions, educating children, monthly payments, assistance to children with disabilities and the formation of a funded pension for mothers. But today, due to the fact that the latter option is called the mother’s pension, fathers cannot use this right, Butskaya stressed. It is logical to return it to them, the deputy said.

“The bill has an important symbolic meaning, emphasizing the equality of men and women in raising children, established by the Constitution, and receiving state support,” added Pavel Sklyanchuk, a member of the Presidium of the Union of Fathers, an expert from the Popular Front.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Fathers’ debt: both parents will be able to send maternity capital to the funded pension