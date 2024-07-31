Refusal to defer mobilization for fathers with many children explained by defense priority

The State Duma rejected a draft law on deferment from mobilization for fathers of many children who have three or more children.

It was submitted to the lower house of parliament a week after the start of partial mobilization in Russia, in September 2022, but it only reached the floor now and was ultimately rejected. One MP explained the decision by saying that “national security and the state’s defense capability must be a priority.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense issued a directive back in the fall of 2022, according to which fathers with many children with children under 16 years of age receive a deferment, and the Duma confirmed that it is in effect.

The Defense Committee stated that the law would have a negative effect on the Russian Armed Forces

Document contributed to the State Duma on September 28, 2022, with six deputies listed as the authors. They proposed exempting fathers of three or more children from partial mobilization, as well as raising the age of children at which a deferment is granted from 16 to 18 years.

The main work on the bill, in fact, began only this year. In May, the State Duma Defense Committee recommended rejecting it. They stated that they “cannot agree with the method of protecting large families proposed by the authors,” explaining this by the article of the Constitution, which states that “defending the Fatherland is the duty and obligation of a citizen of the Russian Federation,” by the fact that mobilization is a special legal regime, and also stating that “expanding the list of deferments will negatively affect the staffing of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”

Photo: Alexey Sukhorukov / RIA Novosti

The government, in its turn, review stated that the bill “requires significant revision,” without indicating whether it recommends its adoption or rejection.

According to current legislation, a deferment from mobilization is granted to citizens who have four or more dependent children under the age of 16, single fathers raising children under the age of 16, and a number of other categories of citizens.

The author of the bill will try to submit it for consideration again

The bill’s consideration was postponed several times, and it was finally rejected at a meeting held on July 30. Although 90 deputies supported the bill, the majority spoke out against it.

One of the authors of the project, Nina Ostanina, asked during the discussion why 256 thousand IT specialists and 170 thousand employees of the banking sector (according to her data) received a deferment, while fathers of many children did not. At the same time, she cited statistics according to which 903 fathers of many children and 100 fathers of disabled children serve in the SVO zone. The deputy also recalled the words of the president, his press secretary and the position of the Ministry of Defense regarding the lack of need for mobilization.

Then tell us what to answer to the numerous letters asking for a withdrawal [отца]because a third, fourth child was born? What should we answer such mothers? Nina Ostanina State Duma deputy

In response, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Krasov stated that issues of national security and the state’s defense capability are a priority.

“What does it consist of? [слово] “man”? “Husband” and “rank”. “Husband” is a warrior, a defender of the family, our society and our state, and subsequently “rank” is a worker, a breadwinner. So, every man must defend his state, and only then take care of the spoils for his family,” the deputy noted.

Ostanina added that she now plans to prepare a new version of the bill and submit it again for consideration at the autumn session.

The Ministry of Defense granted a deferment for fathers of three children up to 16 years of age

In October 2022, during partial mobilization, it was reported that fathers with three or more children under 16 would receive a deferment from partial mobilization. The adoption of such a decision was confirmed at the time by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov. He said that the decision had been communicated to military commissariats. “We worked together with the Ministry of Defense on the issue of granting a deferment from partial mobilization to families with three or more children (under 16),” the deputy stated.

Photo: Oleg Kharseyev / Kommersant

In January 2023, he confirmed that the directive was still in effect. “The Committee received an official response to its request from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which stated that the instructions of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces of October 4, 2022, have not ceased to be in effect,” Kartapolov said.

However, at the same time, Nina Ostanina claimed that the deferment from mobilization for fathers of three children had been cancelled. At the same time, it was explained that the reason for the cancellation could be the end of partial mobilization.