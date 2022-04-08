Mexico.- The love of a father or mother for their family is usually immense, to the point of doing anything for them, the sample of this is a man who pretended to be twangy so one of his daughters could get a scholarship.

Or well, that’s what he believed, since everything turned out to be a joke of his descendants, who told the subject that they would do an important video interview.

This was announced by the TikTok user “samantaherrera18”, who wrote next to the video that the father ended up angry because the young women did not stop laughing openly on camera, he believed that his daughter would not be awarded the scholarship.

“My dad did not know it was a joke, when the video was over he got angry and said, they are not going to give you that scholarship because you were just laughing jabsjsbajjajajsjsjsjajaa”, you can read in the clip that you will see later.

In the audiovisual material, four people are seen in front of the camera, the father of the family and his three daughters, at the beginning one of them says “hello (…) I am with my parents and my sisters, I make this video because I am requesting the scholarship because we find ourselves in a very serious economic situation, very ugly. They don’t give my dad a job because he’s gangster”.

Shortly before this, the subject had greeted, but when he heard his daughter he turned back and when he turned his head again he came back completely twangy; While he explained the supposed situation of the family, the young women did not stop laughing.

The almost two-minute viral video that you are about to see has achieved 9.5 million views, 1.3 million likes, more than 60 thousand shares and 15 thousand comments since it was published on TikTok.