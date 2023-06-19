Hello, I hope you are well, a pleasure to greet you on this day. As you well know, this weekend was Father’s Day. A day that has no official date, unlike the Mother’s Day. We only know that it is the third Sunday of June. What difference is there between a father and a mother who has not made it official to give a specific father’s day? Today I will give my opinion of the factors surrounding the Father’s day.

I don’t mean to offend you, this is my opinion.

Father’s Day commemorates that people celebrate parents, fathers, not single mothers, and this applies equally to existing single parents, who do not seek to celebrate Father’s Day of the Mother, many only wait for that day to enjoy with the family. Others are not so sentimental and that is why the panic buying meme for the Father’s day. Others enjoy that it is on Sunday, this derived so that they can have their most tasteful drinks.

My opinion now, since in Los Mochis the idea of ​​making a hanger for irresponsible parents arose, it makes me so angry to see that they seek to discredit the Father’s day. And yes, okay, there are many irresponsible parents, but children seek to see that father figure, not to get the idea that their parents are bad. When the children are more mature mentally, they will understand what the mother was trying to help them. Another thing, why wait for the Father’s day? I do not see that it is Mother’s Day and men seek to do the same.

But, well, if we are supposed to be in a moment of social equality, I hope that on May 10th they expose those irresponsible mothers, who bring their children dirty, who prefer to do their nails before giving them food, or those who They left their children behind. I have a friend whose father took care of him and never met his mother.

This criticism is about a society that only seeks to attack instead of equalizing both sexes, which is the war that they have tried to win for many years, but as long as these attitudes continue, everything will remain the same.

And I’m not saying that women can’t manage if they have children, but if you saw the situation of pediatric patients who arrive at the hospital and the mothers they have, you would understand why there are also many types of mothers, just like fathers.

An ideal father model does not exist, each family is different and they understand each other differently. Just love and cherish the days you have with your dear old man, that one day you won’t have him to say to him again, Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

