Father’s Day is celebrated in Argentina on Sunday and among the seven most demanded items, the first three are: clothing, wines and cell phones. This is clear from a report made by the consulting firm Focus Market, based on 7870 cases, in which it is also seen that the estimated average expense to give to dad it will be $ 1820.

According to the projection of the demand, the most chosen gifts for this day are: clothing (18%), wines and spirits (12%), cell phone (11%) and technological devices, such as computer, television and video equipment (10%).

Footwear (9%), tools (9%), household products and personal use (7%) continue on the list of the most demanded.

Item by item, which are the most sought after

Other items less in demand: perfumes (6%), sporting goods (6%), experience vouchers (5%), books (3%), watches (2%), leather goods (1%) and gift products ( 1%).

The prices of the category wines, spirits, beers can be obtained at prices from $ 250 to $ 2,000.

Another piece of information that emerges from the report is that Sales expectations are better compared to 2020, and that the most chosen channel to make purchases will be electronic commerce.

Meanwhile, shopping malls will lose ground, which were just enabled this Monday to reopen in the City of Buenos Aires, although with capacity and certain restrictions.

“Given the fall in sales on a seasonal basis in retail stores due to social restrictions, the sector is hopeful that this Father’s Day will be an oxygen of income for stores,” said Damian Di Pace, director of Focus Market. And added that “The expectation is better compared to 2020 since retail sales had a drop of 44.2% in a context of strict quarantine.”

“Electronic commerce becomes the right space to make purchases in a context where social restrictions will continue. Traditional retail commerce gains strong participation even in digital media such as Mercado Libre, its own Website or Social Networks with withdrawal at its point of sale, “he explained.



Gifts from $ 200 to $ 2,500

34% of those consulted propose to make their purchases in the traditional retail trade in open-air shopping centers. “Shopping malls fall in their participation with sale only in online format but with the expectation of opening with protocols for the holiday,” said Di Pace.

According to the survey, 42% of those who buy through electronic commerce do so through Mercado Libre and 35% on the seller’s website directly. Purchases through social networks add up to 18% sales projection by this means.

Promotions

“The promotions and discounts for the dates with bank credit card try achieve a higher level of loyalty in a context where consumption with payment by this means falls in the order of 15% year-on-year, “said Di Pace.

He explained that “given the evolution of prices, high level of card debt and arrears and income that is projected below inflation this year, the award must be very important to use the payment by credit card with discounts that go up to 40% and up to 24 installments without interest from the bank’s own website “.

Bank by bank, all discounts

The main banks in the country offer discounts of up to 45% and possibilities to buy in 3, 6, 12 and up to 24 installments without interest in the acquisition of gifts for Father’s Day, next Sunday, June 20.

Banco Provincia customers will have 30% savings and up to 24 installments without interest with Visa and Mastercard credit cards in selected electro, computer, fitness and personal care companies, in online and / or telephone purchases from the catalog published on the Bank’s website.

They will also have un 30% savings and up to 3 installments without interest with a refund limit of $ 3,000 per transaction in clothing, sports houses, perfumeries and bookstores of text in participating businesses on Saturday, June 19.

Banco Santander will offer 25% discount for general customers and 30% for Select customers andn more than 100 brands for shopping in shopping malls on Wednesday, June 16, in addition to promotions with Surprise Santander, the bank’s benefits program for subscribed customers, and offers in SuperClub to exchange points for products.

In the case of BBVA Bank customers, they will have 30% discounts on Sunday, June 20 with a Mastercard credit card on Orders Now, with a reimbursement limit of $ 600.

For its part, Banco Itaú offers discounts on brands of clothing, footwear and sportswear between 15% and 35% depending on the segment for every Tuesday in June, and 35% in gastronomic brands with the Rappi application on Sunday 20 paying with a debit card.

Banco Ciudad will offer discounts of up to 35% and 3 installments without interest Until June 19 on purchases with credit cards at participating clothing, footwear, accessories and perfume shops, as well as financing and discounts in its “Tienda Ciudad” marketplace.

Banco Patagonia customers will have discounts of up to 35% discount with Visa and Mastercard credit cards and 3 installments without interest at Grimoldi and Bowen from June 14-16, and at Dexter, Stock Center, Moov and Topper, from June 17-18.

For their part, the clients of Banco Macro they will access on Monday, June 14, a benefit of up to 12 installments without interest in the face-to-face purchase of selected products in Frávega, Musimundo and Megatone, and of up to 18 installments without interest and a 10% discount in the “Macro Premia” marketplace.

Between June 16 and 18, HSBC Bank customers will be able to access at a 20% discount and 3 installments without interest in the physical stores of Swatch, Style Store, Devre, Macowens, La Martina, Scandinavian, Columbia, Euroski, Rever pass, Equus, Giesso and Tascani.

The Banco Credicoop will offer discounts of between 25% and 30% and up to 3 installments without interest for June 17 and 18 on purchases made with Cabal Credicoop debit and credit cards in clothing, sports houses, bookstores, opticians, wine shops, gift shops and other items.

For the entire month of June, Banco Nación will offer discounts with credit card purchases of up to 10% and 6 interest-free installments in pharmacies and perfumery on Mondays; 25% and up to 3 installments in bookstores (cap $ 500 per transaction) on Tuesdays; 20% on a payment in neighborhood shops (cap $ 500 per transaction) on Wednesdays; 25% and up to 6 installments without interest (cap $ 1,000) on clothing on Thursdays; Y 10% fuel in one payment (cap of $ 400) paying with BNA + MODO on Fridays.

The Banco Comafi will have discounts of up to 45% and 6 interest-free installments paying with a Mastercard card in clothing brands and adhered stores (cap of $ 2,500), and up to 3 installments without interest with Visa and Mastercard credit cards on the weekend of June 19 and 20 at Mercado Libre Finally, the Financial Services Bank (BSF) that supports the Carrefour Card offerse 6 installments without interest on household appliances Until June 21 at its branches and on the supermarket’s website, as well as a 30% discount on jeans, chocolate bars, Dolce Gusto coffee capsules, white drinks, sparkling wines, liqueurs and whiskeys.

