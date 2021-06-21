This Father’s Day was celebrated, for the second time, during the coronavirus pandemic. It is for this reason that thousands of people expressed their creativity through social networks to honor their parents and share images of their celebrations.

This was also the case with the reality boys of This is war, who expressed their joy and pride for their fatherly work on the different platforms and even left moving messages.

Mario hart

The captain of the ‘combatants’ became a father for the first time on September 6. Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira celebrated the commemorative date with tender posts on social networks.

The model and actress did not hesitate to simulate a message from little Lara to her father in her first Father’s day. “Thank you for making me so beautiful and so smart. I love you forever, to infinity and to heaven back and forth ”, it reads on Instagram.

The businessman greeted his own father and was proud of his fatherly work: “I am blessed to have grown up in a family where my father was never absent, and thank God to this day he continues to accompany me in every step I take. Today I can celebrate his day with my baby, the little piece of being that has made me a father ”.

Father’s Day: this is how the members of This is war celebrated with their children

Gino Assereto

Gino Assereto He is the father of two girls, the last one with Jazmín Pinedo, former host of Esto es guerra. In recent months they have been seen sharing various moments together as a family, and this third Sunday in June was no exception.

The reality boy, true to his style, organized together with little Khaleesi some pranks for the former television figure. “Complicity father and daughter,” he wrote next to the video.

Pancho rodriguez

The new member of the ‘warriors’ is away from his two little girls, who reside in Chile. Although days ago he regretted not being able to spend Father’s Day in the company of his conceited ones, he used his social networks to remember the moments they spent together during his last visits to Peru.

In the images you can see Pancho Rodríguez and the minors enjoying their vacations in various parts of the country. “I miss them so much,” he wrote.

Father’s Day: this is how the members of This is war celebrated with their children

Said Palao

Said Palao He celebrated Father’s Day with the visit of his first-born Caetana and shared some photos with his thousands of followers on Instagram.

“Having an incredible day. Thank you for the greetings and I want to wish all the parents a nice day, like mine, and that they please them as they should, “he said.

Alejandra Baigorria He did not hesitate to comment on the tender publication and stated: “Happy day, my love, you are the best dad. Enjoy with the fat woman. I love you”.

Father’s Day: this is how the members of This is war celebrated with their children

Gian Piero Diaz

The driver of This is war He greeted his father and reflected on the influence he had during his childhood.

“I am lucky to have my father with me, I am fortunate to have in my father a sincere and dedicated friend, pending and critical, affectionate and loving. But above all things, he taught me to be correct, not to cut corners, to give without expecting anything in return. If my children could see in me only half of what I see in you, I would be the happiest dad in the world ”, it is read in the social networks of Gian Piero Diaz.

Father’s Day, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.