In Viareggio, the Florinda kindergarten has canceled the activities planned for children on the occasion of Father’s Day. “Not all children have a father, which is why we have decided to cancel this anniversary at school”, explained the principal Barbara Caterini.

She was severely attacked for her decision, but she said she acted after some parents complained to her that they found it unfair that their children, who didn’t have a father, were excluded from the jobs. “I found their complaints acceptable – she says speaking to the newspaper The nation– because a laboratory organized in this way is discriminatory against those who do not have a father”.

“Therefore – adds Caterini – another activity will have to be organized in different ways where all the children accompanied by their father, mother, grandfather, uncle can participate”. For the principal we live in a society “different from that of 50 years ago”, in which “there is no longer a model family”. “Today there are open and particular situations – she concludes – which must be respected and protected. Especially from a school”.

However, a delegation of parents opposes: “We have come from three years of Covid in which it was not possible to do anything. There are children who are in their senior year and have been waiting for this day to share time with their dad. The children knew about the party and now it’s not easy to make them understand that it won’t be there”.