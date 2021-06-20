This Sunday, June 20, 2021, Father’s Day is celebrated in our country. In the midst of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, family outings are restricted, so staying home is the only option.

For this reason, in this note we will give you the five movies that are on Amazon Prime Video and that remind you of how important dad is in our lives.

Beautiful boy (You will always be my son)

Based on the two best-selling memoirs of father and son, David and Nic Sheff, You Will Always Be My Son recounts the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse and recovery in a family that has struggled with addiction for years.

Maggie

A pandemic shakes the United States, turning those infected into zombies, and Maggie, the teenage daughter of a farmer, is affected by the disease. However, the unconditional love that his father professes for him is above life and death.

The best father of the world

A high school poetry teacher dreams of one day becoming a famous writer. His only son, Kyle, is a cruel and insufferable teenager who has no respect for his father. The only escape route Lance finds from his routine life is his secret love affair with the young art teacher.

Daddy’s girls

The film tells the story of a successful lawyer who falls in love with a mechanic on the brink of bankruptcy, a dad single of three girls. The relationship is hooked when the ex-wife returns to his life and threatens to take away the little ones.

Super dad

Tim Allen is Joe Scheffer, a nice single dad who feels exploited and unrecognized at his job. But when the bully in his office slams him in front of his daughter, Joe decides to put more than one in his place with the help of a martial arts teacher.