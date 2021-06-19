This Sunday, June 20, a new Father’s Day is celebrated and many families will spend this special date at home due to the social restrictions that are still in force in the country.

Taking advantage of this special day, Star Channel has published the list of films it will broadcast for the enjoyment of your viewers. From 10.00 am, the saga of Fast and Furious arrives for lovers of action, cars and scenes starring Vin Diesel.

At that time the fifth installment of the franchise will be broadcast, which takes us through the new life of Brian (Paul Walker) and Mia (Jordana Brewster), who must help Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) escape from prison . The group heads to Brazil to prepare a racing team and catch a drug dealer who wants to kill them.

At 12.00 pm you can see Fast and Furious 6, where Dom and Brian reunite their team to compete in the street and return to their families, after having been on the run. Meanwhile, Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) works to catch a criminal who commands an international organization in twelve countries.

At 3.00 pm the seventh film of the action saga arrives. This time, the group must get behind the wheel and come together once again, as a team and family, to fight their greatest threat: a cold-blooded killer.

At 5.00 pm the Fast and Furious special closes with the eighth tape. Here Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon, and the team leads a normal life. Things seem to be going well until a mysterious woman goes after Toretto and introduces him to the world of crime. He betrays his friends and faces obstacles that will put him to the test.

At 8:00 pm the Simpsons special arrives, which is dedicated to parents. Here we will see Homer in crazy situations with his children Bart, Lisa and Maggie, revealing his most irreverent fatherly side, in episodes such as: The father who knew very little, Hello mom, hello dad, Big brother, little brother and Make room for Lisa