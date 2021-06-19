This Sunday, June 20, Father’s Day is celebrated and, as happened in 2020, this year many families will spend it at home due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thus, a good option to share a special moment with dad is to watch movies. Next, we share some titles that you can enjoy together either through a video or through the signal of the streaming platform of your choice.

What movies to watch for Father’s Day?

Paternity

Recently released on Netflix, this is the story of a new father who is left a widower and has to face doubts, fears, pain and dirty diapers while raising his daughter on his own.

He had a perfect marriage, a beautiful new home, and a baby on the way. But Liz’s pregnancy was complicated, and twenty-seven hours after giving birth to a baby girl, Madeline, Matt’s wife passed away from a pulmonary embolism.

Best of my life (fathers and daughters)

This moving film is about the relationship between a father and his daughter for 25 years. It all starts in New York in the 1980s, when Jake Davis (Oscar winner Russell Crowe), a Pulitzer-winning novelist and recent widower after the death of his wife, struggles with mental illness while trying to raise his five-year-old daughter. It can be seen by Amazon Prime Video.

Miracle in cell 7

This intense drama tells the story of a man with an intellectual disability who is unjustly imprisoned for the death of a girl and must prove his innocence in order to be with his six-year-old daughter. In prison he has very little chance of survival, as the prisoners treat him badly. But after a while they realize that he has a heart of gold, worthy of an exemplary father, so they all mobilize to save him from the death penalty. It can also be seen by Netflix.

The best father of the world

In Amazon Prime Video we find one of the latest films of the great Robin williams, where he plays Lance Clayton, a high school poetry teacher who dreams of one day becoming a famous writer. One day, a terrible accident will change your life. You will have the possibility of achieving all the fame and fortune you always dreamed of, but at the cost of building a huge deception from which it will be impossible to get out.

The big fish

On Netflix you can also find this great feature film by Tim Burton, a beautiful fable about love, family and life itself. Edward bloom (Ewan McGregor) He is a man who likes to tell the anecdotes and crucial moments of his life, but adds fantastic characteristics to them that make his stories impossible to believe. On his deathbed, he will meet his son, who has long been estranged from him.

Nebraska

Directed by Alexander Payne, this story revolves around an alcoholic and his son, who set out on a journey from Billings, Montana, to Lincoln, Nebraska. With unfinished business, the father will decide that it is time to settle scores and claim a prize that he claims to have won. A journey to meet and connect, breaking all the barriers that separate them. It can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.