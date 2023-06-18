This Sunday June 18, 2023 Father’s Day will be celebrated in Mexico and although it is a day to celebrate love for the father figure, it is also a celebration that allows you to give gifts that can change lifemore if it is about secure it in order to be calm in any future eventuality. In this article we will tell you which are the insurances that the Condusef recommends for parents.

In the most recent edition of the Protect Your Money Magazine of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving), published an article presenting the insurance that a father of a family must have, to be fully cared for.

Ideal insurance for dad according to Condusef

Major Medical Expenses Insurance

According to this article, one of the insurances that dad must have is Major Medical Expenses, because with this product it is possible to take out a policy that will provide you with financial security by covering the expenses that arise from the necessary medical attention. for daily life.

Although many people think that they do not need to have any private health insurance, having IMSS or ISSSTE, the truth is that this is complementary and provides better care in hospitals and procedures that sometimes in social security institutes would take longer.

The Condusef recommends that you take into account very important factors such as:

Deductible: It is an amount that you contribute in the event of an accident and you must cover it before the insurer can compensate you. There are “low” deductibles, of approximately 5 thousand pesos, and “high” deductibles that can reach up to 100 thousand. It all depends on each insurer.

Coinsurance: This is a percentage that you choose from the moment you take out the policy, and it is an amount that you must cover for each illness. Coinsurance exists in order to oblige the insured person to participate with a percentage of the total expenses, to prevent service providers from going overboard. Normally the 10% coinsurance is chosen, but they are offered from 5% and up to 20%.

Hospital Network: Insurers offer a variety of budget, medium and high level hospitals, understanding that the more luxurious the hospital network, the more expensive the insurance will be, so you should be aware of your income when choosing between these options.

Additional costs: There are options where the insured can add some other aspects such as emergency medical care abroad; zero deductible and zero coinsurance in the event of an accident, but all this will increase the final cost of your insurance.

Auto and motorcycle insurance

The main thing to be able to take out car insurance is to identify what eventualities you want to protect dad from, remember that there are more complete policies than others that may include: theft, accidents, damage caused by natural disasters or simply civil liability. Remember that the latter is the one that all cars that circulate in Mexico must have, this is by law in our country.

Personal belongings insurance

Insurance for your personal belongings can range from your work tool in the office, such as your computer or cell phone (this is worth it if the cost of these objects is very high).

The objective of these insurances is to indemnify the insured for the cost of repairing the insured property to keep it in operating conditions similar to those it had before the accident occurred or to replace it with another one of the same or similar characteristics to the satisfaction of the insured, derived from the damages that the assets suffer.

Some of the coverage that involves taking out personal belongings insurance for dad are the following:

Losses as a result of robbery without violence.

Loss or damage as a result of robbery with or without violence inside the insured’s home.

Scratches, scratches and normal wear and tear of the insured property that do not affect normal operation.

Before hiring, research and compare

The Condusef recommends that before contracting any policy, investigate which institutions offer additional coverage for the same amount of the premium. Compare the advantages and disadvantages they offer you.

Verify that the insurer with which you are going to contract the insurance for your father is in the CONDUSEF’s Registration System for Financial Services Providers (SIPRES) on the page: https://webapps.condusef.gob.mx/SIPRES/jsp/pub/index.jsp

Also, check the coverage and exclusions well, because you should check your policy well before signing; Know what the coverage entails and what the exclusions are. As for pre-existing conditions, almost no insurer covers expenses related to illnesses detected before the contract is signed, so it is very important that you do not lie about them and that you read the general insurance conditions carefully.