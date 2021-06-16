Father’s Day always raises the same question: what to give dad to get out of the usual gifts? With the growth of gaming during this last year and the recognition of an increasingly common recreational activity, the market for video games, consoles, computers, laptops and peripherals grew a lot.

Happens that keyboard, mouse and headphones They end up being the most interesting since they are not only supported on computers, but the two main consoles on the market have support for them: Playstation and Xbox. And having good equipment changes the gaming experience.

The interesting thing is that video games were moved for all audiences: for those who have time and those who don’t, which makes it an interesting gift for “adult life”.

For example, the Xbox Game Pass service, which works on both console and PC, opens to a library of more than 100 games to play with paying a monthly amount, as if it were Netflix.

Due to the benefits of a laptop or a PC, which allows not only to play but also to work comfortably (“gamer” computers are usually very powerful at the performance level, which makes day-to-day work more agile), We are going to recommend here a product for each category, but it is worth clarifying that they also work on Xbox and Playstation consoles.

It is worth clarifying: the prices are, for the most part, quite high. But it happens that sometimes it ends up being better to invest a few pesos in a higher quality product, especially since there are usually convenient options like installment financing.

Headphones: HyperX Cloud II

The Hyperx family of peripherals handles unbeatable quality: solid components, durability and comfort. “The HyperX Cloud II headphones feature a new audio control design on a USB sound card that amplifies sound and speech to provide a optimal Hi-Fi gaming experience, which allows you to hear everything “, they explain from the brand.

The comfortable thing is that it comes with independent volume control and Virtual Surround Sound option 7.1, which for competitive games can be a bit annoying, but for single player games or even movies it provides a tremendously immersive experience.

The built-in microphone has sound and echo cancellation and it can be equalized via the USB input. As they have 3.5 mm input, they are also compatible with Nintendo Switch.

It is one of the most expensive gifts, since the category of headphones is quite complex. It is obtained in Mercado Libre for $ 9,999.

Mouse: Redragon Cobra FPS



The Cobra FPS is a gaming mouse with 8 software programmable buttons and up to 5 different profiles for change the type of game.

It is equipped with LK optical switches that give it faster and good durability: up to 50 million clicks (10 times more than others in its category).

“Its optical sensor is the Pixart 3360, the most chosen in competitive gaming for its precision and speed”, Explaining from the company.

It comes with a screened cable and, of course, RGB.

It is achieved by $ 3,159 in Mercado Libre, depending on the provider.

Keyboard: VSG



Mechanical keyboards are a “one-way”: it is very difficult to go back to a membrane keyboard, even to work, once this type of switch is tried.

VSG have very competitive prices in Argentina and in this case the model Quasar It is a good option that does not reach 6 thousand pesos in some Free Market offers.

“More than 20 lighting effects, hot swap technology to exchange switches, 1.8 meter long braided USB cable and gold-plated connector, new construction and extra elements inside the package, such as switch remover, keycap remover and 10 additional Outemu switches to complete the experience ”, they explain from VSG.

Costs about 5,391 pesos.

The joystick: Xbox, unbeatable on PC



Strategy and first-person games are generally played with a keyboard and mouse. But for third-person and mainstream games they are usually played with control.

The Xbox is, without a doubt, one of the most comfortable on the market. Due to its robustness, the quality of its components and its ergonomics, it is still the most chosen option for gaming on PC.

For the price and the similarities they have, it is advisable to buy the last generation, Xbox Series XS and not the Xbox One, although they present few differences in design.

If you want to play on PS4, the option is Dualshock 4, which costs about 10,000 pesos.



Dualshock 4, the historical control of PS4. Photo Sony

The Xbox one is also expensive, but it is worth investing in one like these before the cheaper options, with lower quality components. About 11 thousand pesos on ecommerce sites and up to 6 fees.

Game pass



Among so many gifts of thousands of pesos, this is a salvation: Xbox Game Pass, available on PC, costs 599 per month in its cheapest version.

Microsoft’s idea revolutionized the video game market, as the custom has always been to buy one game at a time. Gamepass is a Netflix-style subscription which opens the door to a library of more than 100 games and immediate access to premieres.

Additionally, Microsoft demonstrated at this E3 that some games like Starfield Y Halo Infinite will be exclusive to your property, with what the offer becomes more interesting.

The game offer is very varied, from long single player adventures to competitive games with shorter sessions.

Ideal for the father who does not have much time to dedicate to this hobby but wants to break the habit to relax.

As a clarification, it is the only gift that not It works on Playstation, since it is a Microsoft service, Sony’s competition in gaming.

Cost 599 pesos per month in its most basic version and 899 in the most premium, with a more refined library (Games With Gold).

