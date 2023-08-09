Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/09/2023 – 8:01 am

Father’s Day takes place next Sunday, the 13th, and if you’re one of those people who like to get out of the same thing when giving gifts, several e-commerces are offering alternatives that run away from shirts, socks and ties. Check out some tips:

coffee lovers

For the father who likes a different kind of coffee, a good gift could be the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Neo coffee machine. The Nestlé launch comes with a more sustainable footprint, as the capsules are compostable and take less time to degrade in the environment. In addition, the machine comes with new brewing methods: Italian high-pressure extraction, SlowBrew extraction for strained and Americano coffee. The gift costs R$ 599 on the brand’s website.

To enjoy a hot drink without losing style, choose a Stanley thermal cup. The container has 313 ml and a saucer to serve as a support. Double-walled vacuum insulation keeps your drink warm. It can be purchased for R$299 on Stanley’s website.

Do it yourself

If your dad is one of those people who like to do all the housework, Free Market is up to 50% off on its website and app for home repair tools and equipment. Hammer circular saw it’s going for R$ 282. Some products have full delivery to allow time to arrive by Sunday.

Technological

With 5G mobile internet gaining access to the country, a suggestion could be a new smartphone that supports this technology. The Samsung Galaxy A14 Smartphone can meet this need and can be found on the Americanas website for R$ 1,149. The site is also offering cashback of up to 20% on purchases with the AME card.

Athlete

For that dad who’s always on the go or needs to work out more, fitness gear is always in. Decathlon has a promotion of up to 60% off, in addition to the possibility of picking up the gift within 2 hours at the physical store.

Among the gift options, is the Blast Pro beach tennis racketmade of carbon, for BRL 999 and 5% cashback on the website. As for cyclists, the MTB bike rim 29 with micro shift transmission of 21 gears is coming out for R$ 999.