Father’s Day, a kindergarten in Viareggio cancels activities for March 19th. It’s controversy

A kindergarten in Viareggio has decided to “cancel” Father’s Day, eliminating the laboratory dedicated to the anniversary that falls every year on March 19th. A choice, the one made by the school director Barbara Caterini, which sent several parents into a rage, but which also met with the favor of some of them. The director, when interviewed, explained: “5 or 6 parents came to complain to me because they didn’t find it right that on that day their children, who didn’t have a father, were excluded from that activity and were therefore directed to a other side. I found their complaints acceptable, because a workshop organized in this way is discriminatory against those who do not have a father”.

Father’s Day, in a kindergarten it’s stop. Sister Alfieri: “You don’t educate by denying a child to celebrate his father”

Sister Anna Monia Alfieri, expert in school policies and Knight of Merit of the Italian Republic, expressed her opinion on the recent news: “Cancelling Father’s Day means burying it. But sinking is never the strategy to choose because it leaves behind resentment and claims. So I invite those who work in the educational field to have the courage of the complexity that goes hand in hand with the courage of the intellect and the heart, beyond any semblance of facade and respectability”.

