03/14/2025



Updated at 12: 40h.





On March 19 is just around the corner and in #Summum we have made a selection of proposals to pay tribute and surprise those parents who already have everything. For those Fortunate Sibaritas who love luxurythey take care and do sports, enjoy exclusive experience, for those who always seek different garments and accessories or those who need to be at the last in technology, here is a selection of gifts whose success will be guaranteed. ¡Happy Father’s Day!