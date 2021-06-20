It is true that the Covid-19 pandemic ruined the plans of many and certain holidays around the world. However, this did not prevent Google commemorate Father’s Day with a doodle.

And it is that the most important search engine on the planet decided to change its logo to honor parents on their day this June 20, and continue with a festival that is over 60 years old and is celebrated in different countries of the world.

For this year, Google opted for a simpler style, but emphasizing the affection that the smallest of the house have for their parents. With a background in pastel tones, and with the characteristic letters of the search engine molded as if it were a kindergarten, a lowercase “g” and another in capital letters make a presence in the animated doodle, while showing their affection through letters and simple gestures .

Although the reasons for celebrating are different by country, in Argentina everything began as a national celebration.

Father’s day. Photo: Shutterstock.

On August 24, 1958, during the government of Arturo Frondizi, the first edition of Father’s Day was celebrated in the country. The reason was to commemorate José de San Martín and the birth of his daughter, Mercedes Tomasa de San Martín y Escalada, on August 24, 1816.

But, after two years, it was decided to change the date and the celebration would take place every third Sunday in June, as in the United States and other nations of the world.

What countries celebrate Father’s Day on June 20?

In addition to Argentina and the United States that celebrate the Father’s day This June 20, more than 70 countries are also joining the festival.



Father’s day. Photo: Shutterstock.

The list of nations is as follows: Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Burma, Brunei, Canada, Cambodia, China, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominica, Egypt, Slovakia, Ethiopia, Philippines, France, Ghana, Greece, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Netherlands, Palestine, Pakistan, Qatar, United Kingdom, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore , Syria, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Remember that this Father’s Day will coincide with the Pass to Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano and the next bridge holiday this month.