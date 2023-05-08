A body was found this weekend at an 82-year-old man’s home that had been there for a long time. The resident kept his father in the freezer after a natural death. The police in Landgraaf (Limburg) now want to know how long the body was there and why.

A neighbor of the Mansholtstraat in Landgraaf says he has not seen the father of the house for 25 years. “And on Saturday suddenly four or five police cars were here, with a hearse.”

No crime

It was not immediately clear to neighbors who had died. A day later they only hear that the 82-year-old son has filed his father. Probably in a freezer box in the garden of the messy looking house.

Against the regional broadcaster L1 the suspect said that his father died a year and a half ago at the age of 101. "I didn't want to lose him. Otherwise I would miss him." He is said to have kept his father in the freezer so that he could 'talk to him'. Police are not commenting on the relationship between the two.

According to a police spokesman, the resident has been identified as a suspect, but has not been arrested. He has been interrogated and it is excluded that the elderly person has been killed. “We want to know how long that man had been there and why.” That is why several scenarios are being investigated, for example fraud concerning the old age pension of the deceased.

‘Didn’t look good’

The last time the neighbor talked to the suspect was a week and a half ago. “He is sick himself. Due to a tumour, he has to go to the hospital regularly.” The eighties always wear a cap. “Surgery would not have worked well for him. So on his head the skin is not nice and smooth. He didn’t look well the last time I spoke to him.”

The case is said to have been initiated by the doctor of the deceased. He would have expressed his concerns about the well-being of the man to the police. Officers then went to Mansholtstraat and found the body.

The neighbor knows that the suspect had a wife. She died of cancer in 1997. He has another daughter. “But I haven’t seen her yet.” His neighbor was certainly not the easiest to have a conversation with. But about his life he knows nothing more than the hospital visits and that he is unemployed. Perhaps financial problems were the reason? I don’t think he ever worked. And not everyone can afford a funeral.”

The house has been owned by the 82-year-old suspect since 1967. His father is also registered at the address. Should the son be convicted of concealing a body, he could face a maximum prison sentence of two years or a hefty fine.

