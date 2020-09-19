‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauhar Khan has made his own identity by working in many Bollywood films. At the same time, Gauhar’s name is in the news with dance choreographer Zaid Darbar ((Zaid Darbar). Often the pictures of both of them are viral on social media, which are liked by fans. Thinking about taking it to the next level, that’s why Zaid has now told his family about this relationship.

Let us tell you that Zaid Darbar is the son of Ismail Darbar, the famous music composer of Bollywood. At the same time, when Zaid talked to his father about this, Ismail Darbar and his current wife Ayesha approved the relationship of Gauhar and Zaid. Recently Ismail Darbar told about this in one of his interviews that, “Zaid had told this to Ayesha (Ismail Darbar’s second wife) a few days ago on the call. He talks to his mother over the phone. Gauhar I was not happy if Zaid and Gauhar want to get married. We are happy with his happiness. He has grown up, he knows what he is doing. “

Not only this, Ismail also said in the interview, “I also remarried. My relationship with my first wife Farzana was not good. If all goes well, I would not have a second marriage. My children never interfered in my personal life. . I have 5 children. 4 from the first wife and 1 from the second. I am close to all my children. “