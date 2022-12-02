Fathers and daughters: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Friday 2 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 3, Fathers & Daughters, a 2015 film directed by Gabriele Muccino, will be broadcast. Over a 25-year story arc, the film chronicles the relationship between a father and daughter. Starring are Russell Crowe, who also executive produces, Amanda Seyfried, Aaron Paul, Diane Kruger, Octavia Spencer and Jane Fonda. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The narrative proceeds on two parallel tracks: one set in the past and one in the present. In 1989 Jake Davis is an established and successful Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who lives in New York with his wife and daughter, named Katie. One evening, after a reception in honor of the latest book, while driving home, he and his wife are victims of a bad accident. At the wheel was Jake who, arguing animatedly, hadn’t noticed the turn of a lorry; the impact had been inevitable. The woman dies instantly, while he is left with serious health problems, especially frequent tremors and epileptic crises. In such conditions he will still have to raise his daughter alone. Some time later, under the advice of his doctor and for the sake of his daughter, he tries to cure his ailments by being admitted to a psychiatric hospital for seven months. He is therefore forced to leave Katie with her uncles, William and Elizabeth, members of the New York upper class. Elizabeth, in her heart, never forgave Jake the death of her sister.

Seven months later he was discharged from the hospital and returned to pick up his daughter. William and Elizabeth, however, intend to adopt the child as they do not consider him able to provide for her maintenance, given that she is in serious economic conditions. Jake openly rejects this proposal but after an attack on William who had harshly criticized him about his health and his latest book, widely despised by critics, Jake inadvertently paves the way for child custody practices. With dozens of witnesses present at the incident and immense financial resources to support the legal battle, William and Elizabeth sue Jake for the adoption of Katie. Jake desperately tries to write a novel in the shortest possible time, working day and night, to earn and prove that he is an adequate father, but everything seems insufficient to counter the brothers-in-law.

Fathers and daughters: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Fathers and Daughters, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Russell CroweJake Davis

Amanda SeyfriedKatie Davis

Aaron Paul Cameron

Diane KrugerElizabeth

Bruce GreenwoodWilliam

Kylie Rogers: Katie as a child

Quvenzhané Wallis: Lucy

Janet McTeerCarolyn

Octavia Spencer as Dr. Corman

Jane FondaTheodora

Ryan EggoldJohn

Paula MarshallLaura Garner

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fathers and Daughters on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 2 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.