One becomes a parent later in life. But while there are many studies on the influence of maternal age on the health of the unborn child and on the expectations of a peaceful pregnancy, how much does the father’s age affect? Two studies conducted by Ivi, an international clinic specializing in assisted reproduction, analyze the importance of the age factor launch a positive message for those patients who are looking for an assisted fertilization pregnancy and have an ‘advanced’ male partner: “paternal age does not affect obstetric and perinatal outcomes in assisted reproduction treatments with one’s own oocytes. At this point, and despite several studies suggest the 40-year threshold to consider paternal age as ‘advanced’, we believe it is appropriate to revise this limit based on current results “, says Mauro Cozzolino, specialist in Reproductive Medicine at Ivi Roma.

The studies, led by Ana Navarro, researcher at the Ivi Foundation and supervised by Nicolás Garrido, director of the Ivi Foundation, presented during the last Esgre in Milan, aim to investigate whether the sperm of an adult of advanced paternal age affects obstetric health of the woman during pregnancy, the type of delivery and the health of the newborn, and if so, how this influence occurs. The sample used for the studies is one of the largest for this type of research: among patients who have carried out egg donation and patients with their own eggs we are talking about 30,784 patients and 34,106 newborns, while the paternal age taken into consideration ranges from 21 to 54 years old.

“We looked at a range of pregnancy and perinatal health indicators such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, baby weight, birth type, head circumference, or ICU admission after birth, and we concluded that paternal age does not affect obstetric and perinatal outcomes in assisted reproduction treatments with their own oocytes. At this point, and despite several studies suggesting the 40-year threshold for considering the paternal age as ‘advanced’, we believe it appropriate to revise this limit based on current results “, underlines Cozzolino.

In fact, studies have shown that there is neither a decline in sperm quality nor in male fertility. “One of the reasons for this difference between men and women is purely biological: in men, spermatogenesis takes place constantly, every day and at all times, and therefore new cells are generated. Women, on the other hand, have follicles in the ovaries from when they are in the womb, that is, they are with them for life. And, of course, this affects the characteristics of fertilization and all that it entails afterwards, since the sperm are not as old as the eggs when fertilization is attempted, “he explains. Daniela Galliano, director of the Pma Clinic in Rome, specialist in Gynecology, Obstetrics and Reproductive Medicine.

However, these studies show, all other things being equal, an increased risk of cesarean delivery in the older age group compared to the younger one and a greater probability of having a male birth in the 30-40 group than in the younger group. .

“Starting from the premise that advanced paternal age is understood as a male of at least 40 years of age, it is any health problems often associated with aging that lead to a sperm quality that is not always optimal and that can lead to a risk slightly higher disease in the child, even if these are very rare. As for male fertility – concludes Cozzolino – this is still a somewhat unknown field in scientific terms, which is why in Ivi, with this in mind, we continue to do research on a daily basis to address the challenges it presents. “