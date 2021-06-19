Kevin hart has the ability to make us laugh and cry in a single movie and that was demonstrated with Paternity, a plot that premiered last Friday, June 18 on Netflix.

The actor, recognized for his comedy characters, immerses himself in a film inspired by a real life story, which reminds us of the responsibility of having a son or daughter.

What is Paternity, Netflix movie about?

Hart plays a man who is left a widower after the death of his wife shortly after giving birth. Not knowing where to start, he uses his blog as an emotional support to share his life, his difficulties and fears when facing his new reality.

The real story behind Fatherhood

On March 24, 2008, Matthew and Liz Logelin became Madeline’s parents. Although she arrived a few weeks earlier, the baby was born healthy. Her father marked the happy occasion with a blog post announcing that “Maddy is here!”, But did not imagine that her happiness would be short-lived. Twenty-seven hours after the birth of his daughter, his wife died unexpectedly after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

His life as a single father was captured on his blog, which in those years became popular on the internet and gained fame in the United States. The space eventually became a lifeline for many parents experiencing similar struggles.

As time went by, Logelin received the invitation to translate his story into a book and in 2011 it was published Two kisses for Maddy: a memoir of loss & love, where he exposes his love for Liz, his death and subsequent raising of his daughter.

