The priest said that after being harassed he will disable social networks until the 2nd round of the elections

Father Zezinho, 81, said he will deactivate his Facebook profile until the end of the 2nd shift, on October 31. In the publication, he argued that the removal is related to political discussions of “angry Catholics”. The publication was made on Wednesday (12.Oct.2022), the day of Our Lady Aparecida.

“After today’s offenses against the Pope, against the bishops, against me, with slander and profanity I am closing this page until October 31st”, published.

Bolsonaro attended a mass at the National Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in Aparecida (SP). He was accompanied by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), his candidate for the government of São Paulo, and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Outside the Sanctuary, supporters of the president cursed and harassed journalists from the UOL and gives Vanguard TVaffiliate of Rede Globo.

In addition, at the 2 pm mass, a group of Bolsonaristas interrupted the celebration by shouting “myth”. The information is from Brazilenze Post.

In the same publication, Father Zezinho commented on attacks he has received. “They continue to say that I am a bad priest, that I am a communist and that I am a traitor to Christ and the Fatherland because I teach Christian social doctrine”he wrote.

The priest from Minas Gerais is part of the Congregation of Priests of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, called Dehonians. The priest is a reference in the Catholic music scene, collecting more than 3,000 Christian songs since 1964.

In 2010, he was nominated to run for the Latin Grammy in the category “Best Christian Music Album in Portuguese”. Father Zezinho has more than 50 years of career.