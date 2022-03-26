Syria.- jed issa a man with Down’s Syndrome He has become an exemplary father, because despite his limitations, he raised his son with love and dedication and guided him until he graduated as a dental doctor.

This sweet story happened in Hama, Syria and has recently touched netizens for the bravery of Jed Issa.

It all started when Jed became a father in 1997 with the birth of sader issa and from that moment he dedicated himself to raising him, educating him and giving him love together with his wife Samira.

It was in the 1990s when Jed met his wife who worked in the fields and after having a relationship they ended up having their first child in 1997. As a result of this great love, Sader was born, who was loved from birth and is now 25 years is a successful dental doctor.

A few years ago, Sader told a Spanish association that his father did everything possible for him to have a normal life and although he understands what it means to be raised by a person with Down syndrome, he knows that he received love and tenderness like no other person. .

“My father has done everything possible to ensure a normal life for me, like that of any other child. In addition, a child raised in the lap of a person with Down syndrome, like me, has all the love and tenderness that can be offered. He has also been my greatest economic and psychological support during my studies and for all this, I am very proud and grateful”, the young man mentioned to Down Español.

At that time, Sader was still a student, however now, after graduating as a dentist, he continues to remember the great effort of his father, whose Down Syndrome did not prevent him from giving him everything and raising him with love.

“That didn’t stop her from raising me with more love and care than is possible to imagine. Thanks to him, I grew emotionally strong and achieved everything I set out to do. If I could choose a father, I have no doubt: I would choose him.”Sader declared a few days ago to a local media.

The young man has said that he is very grateful for what his father did, who helped him become a dentist, which is one of the highest paid carts in Syria.

Sader also mentioned that his parents continue to love each other as always, since he considers that the union between the two remains the same as the first day they met.