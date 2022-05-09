This is the story of Cesare Mascotto, an 82-year-old man who has been leaving his house every day for a year to go to the cemetery, where the father watches over the grave of his son who died of cancer at the age of 51 in April of last year. A profound bond that between father and son, which has even overcome the latter’s death due to illness.

Photo source from Pixabay

There story of Cesare Mascotto it moved everyone. For 13 months, he has spent his days sitting on a folding chair at the Sarego cemetery, near the grave of his son Florindo, who died on April 9, 2021 of a brain tumor. His son was 51 when he left.

The father, however, has never resigned himself to his death and every day he drives to the cemetery to be with his son, sitting on the chair that the man used when he was a child. When he is there she talks to him, she tells him how lonely and sad she feels without him.

I’m here six hours at three in the morning and the same in the afternoon. No father should outlive his own offspring is such unnatural and cruel pain.

For this reason, every day he goes among those tombstones to stay a little longer next to his son, finding his presence, despite the physical absence, and the peace he needs to be able to go on with his life. Even if it’s not easy.

I’ve always come except for two days, because I’ve been to Lake Iseo. I bought him a house there to take a little vacation. He was a hard worker.

Photo source from Pixabay

Father watches over the grave of his dead son: only in this way can he find peace

The father remembers his son who always worked, he was the owner of a company that sold building material which is located not far from the cemetery, in the municipality of Montebello Vicentino.