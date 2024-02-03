Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Custody dispute between Christina Block and ex-husband: child abduction, court order, change of residence. Family under Danish police protection.

Hamburg – The custody dispute that has been simmering for years between Christina Block, heiress to the “Block House” empire, and her ex-husband seems to have no end. The most recent events on New Year's Eve once again caused excitement: their two children, Klara (13) and Theodor (10), were allegedly kidnapped and appeared shortly afterwards at their mother's in Hamburg. After a controversial court order, they were returned to their father, who lived in Denmark.

In one Conversation with the Time-Journalist Anne Kunze he explains the current situation: “We can’t go into our house anymore. It has been photographed so many times. We will have to sell it and move to a new place under someone else's name.” According to the report, Danish police have taken him and his family into custody in a hidden and safe location.

The family drama surrounding the custody battle of “Block House” heiress Christina Block’s children never ends © picture alliance

Dispute over the block children: “We want to get them out of there.”

He also explained that he now wanted to bring their 15-year-old daughter Greta to Denmark with him and emphasized that she could not stay in the current environment. The eldest daughter, Johanna (17), has already voluntarily decided to live with her father.

The long-standing custody battle between Christina Block and her ex-husband revolves around the whereabouts of the children. After the divorce in 2021, the children should regularly visit their father in Denmark. However, the father kept the children with him from August 2021. Until on New Year's Eve several men attacked the father in order to bring the children to Germany. Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) and Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) also tried to contribute to the mediation. However, the Hamburg Higher Regional Court decided shortly afterwards that the children should be returned to their father.

Dispute over custody: Blocks' family drama attracts media attention

Christina Block expressed shock at the decision and emphasized that the courts had clearly stated that the father had to return the children. In addition, the OLG's decision about the children's whereabouts was made without consulting the youth welfare office, the supplementary carer or the children themselves. The entrepreneur believes that her ex-husband is manipulating the children.

The children's abduction on New Year's Eve and their return to Denmark attracted media attention. Christina Block denied speculation about the possible involvement of ex-Mossad agents. The exact background to the kidnapping remains unclear. The “Block House” founder and father of Christina Block, Eugen Block, is now also involved in the custody dispute. He speaks of “mental cruelty” and has announced that it will take further legal action. (ls)