How far can a father’s love for his daughter go? A perfect question for Father’s Day, but also the synthesis of a film that, in two and a half hours of pure tension and mystery, builds a story in which morality plays a role of life or death. It’s on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and if your dad likes police case films that build slowly, this is the perfect movie to watch with him.

A tormented father searches for his daughter

Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano, three acting giants, unite under the direction of Denis Villeneuve and star in “Prisoners” (“The Suspicion” and “Intrigue” in Latin America), one of the best crime thrillers of the last 20 years. It was released in 2013 and to this day it continues to cause the same impact as when it was released in theaters.

The story follows Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), a family man who, while spending Thanksgiving at his friends’ house, suffers the disappearance of his 6-year-old daughter along with another little girl. The only clue? A motorhome near the house driven by Alex Jones (Paul Dano)a young man with intellectual disabilities, who is questioned by the Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal)but is later released for lack of evidence.

In such a way, Dover along with Franklin Birch (the father of the other missing girl) kidnap Alex and torture him to get answers.. At the same time, Loki will review what happened more thoroughly and will run into darker things than he imagines, which will lead him to follow the most important case of his career. Where are the little ones and how far will his dad and the detective go for her?

Where to see “Prisoners”?

“Prisoners” returned to Netflix in June 2023, so it is possible to see the film today on the streaming platform. However, if you do not have a subscription, you can also enjoy it from Amazon Prime Video.

The tape lasts two and a half hours, and is considered by many to be one of the best crime movies in the history of cinema. Undoubtedly, a perfect option to see with the family, alone or with whoever you want.

