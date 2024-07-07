Tragedy in Paris, throws children out of window and then takes his own life. Behind the gesture, the hypothesis of a fight with his partner

Yet another family tragedy. A man threw his two children out of the window of his fifth-floor apartment in a modest building before killing himself by jumping out. The incident occurred in the 14th arrondissement of Paris. The man died and the two children were hospitalized in serious conditions. According to initial information gathered, transmitted by police sources, The man’s gesture was probably the result of an argument with his partner.

