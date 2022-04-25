“I just wanted to scare him,” the man who threatened a child with death defended himself this Saturday because he was bullying his daughter, who has a cochlear implant at a school in Llavallol, Argentina. “I’m going to take your head and eyes out,” he had told him through a WhatsApp audio.

After the complaint from the minor’s family, and with a restriction imposed by the Justice, Leonardo, whose last name was not identified, gave his version in an interview on channel ‘C5N’. He said that he does not regret the threatening audio he sent to the 13-year-old student, although he pointed out that he would not do anything he said there.

“I got tired of going to school to control the situation of these people who carry my daughter and do nothing. And I exploded, ”said the man during the telephone report.

Leonardo blamed the authorities of the Euskal Echea school, which is attended by both his daughter and the attacked minor. The establishment is located in the town of Llavalol, in the district of Lomas de Zamora, Argentina.

The subject said that his daughter weighed 450 grams at birth. He said she underwent multiple surgeries, including an expensive one that allowed him to prevent her from going blind. “She was only deaf until she was four years old, when we were able to place a cochlear implant on her,” she said.

The father stated that he had repeatedly communicated with the institution, but they never paid attention to him.

Although he said that he tried to do everything possible for the girl to be well, the father was outraged by the bullying towards her. “There is a group of girls who don’t invite her to her birthdays and they carry her around with another boy all the time. My daughter comes back crying every day,” she recounted.

The subject explained that She previously had meetings with the director, the educational psychologist and the minor’s mother so that the harassment of her daughter would end. However, that did not happen. That is why, he said, he insisted with the family.

“I called the mother and asked her to please talk to her son and she told me that they were boys’ things, and if not, go to school, and (ask) that they give her a sanction because she didn’t have time to that kind of bullshit,” he said.

And he added: “Behind that, I sent the audio to the son and the mother.”

The man remarked that then “it exploded”, said he was overwhelmed by the lack of responses from the educational authorities and charged against the Euskal Echea school: “They did nothing.”

The man assured that he had also spoken with the child’s mother, but did not receive a good response.

The subject tried to relativize the threats. “I’m not going to do what I said, I just wanted to scare him so he stops bothering my daughter,” he said.

In turn, he clarified that he was not imprisoned, as he said in the audio, but was delayed on one occasion due to lack of documentation when riding a motorcycle.

Faced with the controversy unleashed, the man said that he received several messages of support from other parents who are going through the same situation.

“I wouldn’t mind going to jail for having threatened a minor, if that would make them stop bothering my daughter, who has been teased for 10 years.”

The man has a restriction on approaching the minor who received the audio, imposed by the Judicial Department of Lomas de Zamora, who also asked him to stop harassing the young man and his family.

The father received a restraining order.

the audio

“With the only person that you are not going to want to cross in life is going to be with me, because I do not give a damn that you are 13 years old”, begins the audio that the man sent to the young man, according to the site El Diario South.

And he continued with a threat: “The day I cross you I’m going to rip your head off, I’m going to take your head off. I’m going to gouge out your eyes, I’m going to put them on a plate and I’m going to make you chew them the next time you hold my daughter.”

Throughout the message, the man accused the minor of bullying his daughter. “Piece of ma (…), carrying a woman who also has a cochlear implant (…) And if not, lastly I’ll take your ears out and put them on my daughters,” warned the accused.

“I’m going to do shit to you… Let this message be saved for you to make a complaint, and I would do it, so that they put you in custody when you enter and leave school, because I’m going to tear you and your old lady to pieces . Did you hear me?” concludes the man.

Bullying is one of the problems that most afflicts children and young people in Argentina.

bullying

The only person you won’t want to cross in life is going to be me.

In Argentina there are more and more cases of bullying. Is about prolonged behavior of verbal insult, social rejection, psychological intimidation or physical aggression by one or more children towards another, which becomes the target of repeated attacks.

In the last year, reported cases of bullying or bullying doubled: more than 12,000 children and adolescents per year suffer from it, according to the latest report developed by the International NGO “Bullying Without Borders”.

THE TRADE / GDA

