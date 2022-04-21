On April 4, a little after half past nine in the morning, a detached house exploded in Oldenzaal. All four residents were at home at the time. That they survived is ‘more than a miracle’, says father Robert. He speaks for the first time about the day that seemed to be their last, but it wasn’t. “I thought, ‘Soon I’ll be burned alive. There is no other way’.”

