Tragedy in the Caserta area. A 31-year-old man, Roberto Laboriosi, was killed on December 30 in San Felice a Cancello. It would have been his father who stabbed him to death at the height of an argument. The young man was found outside the house lifeless and with stab wounds on his body. The carabinieri of the Maddaloni Company intervened on the spot, alerted by the 31-year-old's family, with the prosecutor of Santa Maria Capua Vetere Daniela Pannone. According to local news, it was his father who killed the man. The man would have admitted his responsibilities.

When the 118 personnel arrived on site, the body of the 31-year-old, a boxing enthusiast, was lying in the courtyard in a pool of blood. Next to him is his mother, in a clear state of shock. It is not clear what triggered the murderous rampage, probably at the height of a family dispute.