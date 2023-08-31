Father Spadaro under accusation: the Pope’s adviser accused of “blasphemy and heresy” for an article in which he comments on a passage from the Gospel

New dark horizons gather over the Vatican and to say that the story that has pitted Pope Francis against Father Georg, former personal secretary of Pope Benedict XVI, has just ended – or so it seems.

The Jesuit priest, Father Antonio Spadaro, director of “La Civiltà Cattolica”, the prestigious magazine of the Society of Jesus, was accused of heresy and blasphemy. The prelate is a lot close to Pope Bergoglio and indeed he is considered, it must be said, his “black soul” as Francis is also a Jesuit. Spadaro is the real adviser to the Cardinal of Rome and if Monsignor Zuppi, head of the CEI, is the operative arm, Spadaro is the more or less thinking eminence. But this time he must have thought wrong, given the very serious accusation for such an intimate character of the Pontiff. But what happened in Oltretevere?

On October 4, coincidentally San Francesco, there will be a “Super Synod” in which two sides will be opposed: the conservatives versus progressives in a religious re-edition of the political confrontation between right and left. What is the Pope’s adviser accused of?

Of an article that appeared on August 20 in Il Fatto Quotidiano and which was labeled as blasphemous and heretical. The well-known and irrepressible hubris of the priest overwhelmed him and led him to compose in the article a portrait of Jesus Christ as that of a tormented, human, imperfect man, full of contradictions and ambiguities and also nationalist, linked to tradition and past and numb.

In fact, Spadaro comments on a passage from the Gospel according to Matthew -and precisely 15:21 – 28- in which there is the episode of the Canaanite woman who implores Christ to free her daughter possessed by a demon. At first Jesus doesn’t want to help her because he says that this is not her mission but then he does it. Spadaro’s article highlights how in the end Jesus helps the woman freed “from the rigidity of the theological, political and cultural elements dominant in his time”. The commentary title of the Sunday Gospel is: “Seeds of the revolution. Jesus praises the great faith of a pagan woman”.

According to traditionalists, behind this interpretation of Spadaro there is a position taken by the Pope against the conservatism of part of the Catholic clergy, faithful to the true biblical and evangelical tradition. In short, the article would represent the beginning of a zero point artillery fire to then favor the lunge at the Synod. In fact, traditionalists have always opposed the openings of Pope Bergoglio in the sexual field, LBGTQ, the proximity to gay couples and a substantial modernist opening, albeit in alternating current.

