In the Australian state of Queensland, a 20-year-old girl seduced a 47-year-old father. As a result, both went to prison for incest, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2019, father and daughter, who had not seen each other for 15 years, renewed their relationship and began to communicate on Facebook. Soon their correspondence became sexual in nature. According to the prosecutor, it remains unclear on whose initiative this happened, but there are no signs that the man tried to manipulate the girl.

As a result, the Australian and his daughter decided to meet. He picked her up in Ipswich and drove her to the Gold Coast, where they rented a hotel room. During the meeting, the couple had sex twice, which, according to the judge, was non-violent and voluntary, and the girl herself, to a certain extent, was its initiator.

After parting, the daughter planned to meet with her father again. She also sent screenshots of their correspondence to his sister.

On Monday, April 12, the man was sentenced to one year in prison. By that time, the daughter was already behind bars: in 2020, she was imprisoned for three years for incest and other sexual crimes.

In 2019, it was reported that a 40-year-old man was convicted in the United States for marrying a 21-year-old daughter. According to the girl, the reason for incest was an argument with her sister about which of them would be able to seduce her father faster.