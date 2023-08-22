“Inter wanted to close with Pimenta but it had nothing to do with it, I’ve only seen her once in my life, I don’t know how she slipped in”. Lazar Samardzic’s father told in an interview with SportItalia his truth about the case of the Udinese midfielder’s failed transfer to Inter.

According to Samardzic’s father “Inter made a mistake: they did all the negotiation and closed the deal with a person who didn’t have permission to do so”. And the reference is to Pimenta: “But I’ve only seen her once in my life. I don’t know how she managed to get into this thing, because the negotiation was between Udinese and Inter: then we found her in the middle, that he wanted to close the deal without our permission. So when I received the draft contract from Inter and we saw that you were there as an intermediary and representative of Lazar, we asked for this to be changed.”

the break

—

The only meeting with Marotta and Ausilio, he recounts in the interview with SportItalia, took place on 11 August. For dad Samardzic it wasn’t a question of money. “I said ‘sorry, I’m sorry but it’s a mistake, if you have proof of this, ok, but since you don’t have it, it’s not our fault’. I’m sorry, but we have shown that we wanted to go to Inter and that We never talked about money.” According to father Samardzic, the breakup would have occurred at his request to see the numbers of the contract. “The first time I sat down in the Inter office, I said to Mr. Ausilio: ‘Look, I’ve never seen any contract up to now, any offers’. So he printed it out for me at that appointment and I told him: ‘Here, now it’s the first time I’ve seen these numbers’ And it was all over, he said we no longer had anything to discuss, he said that Inter has 150 years of history, that he did the Champions League Final… And I replied ‘Of course you’re right, but there was a communication error here, I’m sorry’…”. And Samardzic’s father says about the future: “Maybe with another club next time. We have nothing to regret, because I couldn’t have done anything else since Inter didn’t want to talk to us.” For now, there’s no rush to change: “He has a 3-year contract and a future ahead of him to change clubs: when we find a perfect situation for all the parties involved, for the club and for us, we’ll see.”