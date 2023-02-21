Father Rupnik, the 15 “credible” witnesses. New troubles

There Church has to deal with a new scandal. A dossier risks getting into trouble father RupnikThe priest-artist accused of harassment on several nuns. A voluminous 150-page file – we read in Repubblica – with the stories of “vpsychological violenceabuse of conscience, abuse in scope sexual And affectivespiritual abuse” committed over a period of thirty-three years, from 1985 to 2018against many women, nuns and more, nails Father Marko Rupnik, a Jesuit mosaicist known throughout the world. To collect the new complaints, from the mouth of fifteen new witnessesit was the Society of Jesus itself, which, as Repubblica learns, simultaneously decided to strengthen sanctions already in force in relation to the religious: he will no longer be able to carry out artistic activity nor move from Rome without the permission from superiors.

It is not excluded – continues the Republic – a canonical process. Rupnik had already incurred sanctionsbut the thing remained reserved until last December. In 2015 I had abused sexually of a woman and had it subsequently absolved in the confessional: a so-called “acquittal of the accomplice”, a crime which, according to canon law, leads to excommunication. They have since stepped forward 15 people, two men and thirteen women, who provided new testimonies and denunciations of the abuses committed by Rupnik in spiritual accompaniment and in artistic activity. “Credible testimonials“, explains Father Verschueren. Two testimonies have also arrived in defense of Rupnik. Who, invited to do so, “was not willing or able” to have his say. Now he will be given the opportunity to “provide his version of the facts”. The nuns of Ljubljana, contacted, they did not want to testify again. The Jesuits will not forward the dossier to the Doctrine of the Faith, because there are no new ones crimes “sacramental” such as the absolution in the confessional.

