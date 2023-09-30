Carlos José Retegui, 53 years old, known as Chapa, field hockey champion, 3 times at the Olympics as a player, and then winning coach – men’s Olympic gold in 2016 and women’s world gold – is also the father of Mateo, the new striker of the Genoa and “discovered” in March by Mancini for Italy. He is often in Genoa to follow his son, but even when he is in his Buenos Aires he doesn’t miss a minute of Mateo’s matches.