Among the list of nominees for the 2023 Oscars, a documentary short film has drawn the attention of critics and viewers for the emotional and hard story behind its making. The tape in question is “How do you measure a year?”, directed by Jay Rosenblatt, an experimental filmmaker who filmed his daughter for 16 years and now seeks glory at the most important film gala in Hollywood. But what is his project about and why has it generated so much curiosity?

“How do you measure a year?” is in competition for the Oscar 2023 for best documentary short film. Photo: IMDb

The truth behind “How do you measure a year?”

In 1995, rosenblatt she decided to take her VCR, sit her 2-year-old daughter in an armchair, and ask her simple questions while capturing everything on video. She did it like that, she did it on every little girl’s birthday She and there was no date that this ‘ritual’ was broken. It was always the same routine and the list of questions never changed.

The result, almost two decades later, he was portrayed in “How do you measure a year?”a project that explores family relationships, development and parentingwithout state-of-the-art technology or a million-dollar budget.

“I wanted to be real. I wanted people to feel that this was our particular relationship, but to be able to identify with their own relationships between their children or their parents,” explained the filmmaker in statements collected by the BBC. It is precisely the simplicity of his production and the universality of his message that has captivated thousands.

But what kind of questions did the filmmaker ask his daughter? There were several and they seemed simple, but the question here is the answer to each question and how it changed over the years.

How old are you? or what are dreams? They are part of the repertoire. Sometimes she answers with funny things, although other times with something very concrete, like when she was 9 years old when she said what she feared the most: “To be different, to not be able to integrate.”

At age 11, she changed her response: “I’m afraid of life, I’m afraid of living, because there are twists and turns that you don’t expect and they can be hard. I don’t want to go through that.”

This change is what grounds Rosenblatt’s dedication to making his project: “It was very interesting for me to see the difference of the years. How his emotions changed, how he expressed himself differently year after year or it was difficult for him to communicate or when he didn’t want to,” he said in an interview for the YouTube channel Filmmaker Fest.

“How do you measure a year?” also offers a personal view of the relationship between She and Jay. In this context, details of fights and reconciliations came to light on different occasions, but, without a doubt, one of the most emotional points is when the director’s daughter turned 18.

She is already a university student and, although when she was a teenager she even reneged on this custom of her father, now she admits the following: “I miss you when I go to college. I’m happy that you follow this kind of tradition (film every year), they make me happy and remind me how much you love me.”

She, the daughter of Jay Rosenblatt, changed her answers over the years. Photo: YouTube capture See also Parts of the car of about €20 and that can cause breakdowns of 8,000

Where to watch the Oscars 2023? Channel, time and date

The Oscars 2023 can be seen LIVE on Sunday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. (Peru time). The channel chosen for the broadcast of the gala is TNT, but you can use HBO Max to follow the event in direct via ONLINE.