From: Karolin Schaefer, Julia Hanigk

A rare brain tumor threatens the life of a family man. Amid the medical and financial challenges, the family is asking for donations.

Munich – A father of two children received a devastating diagnosis a few months ago: he has a brain tumor. A finding that not only completely changes his own life, but also that of those around him. An enormous burden – emotionally, but also financially. Because complex treatment is necessary, which is expensive. The young family is therefore now asking for financial support online.

Man is diagnosed with “highly aggressive brain tumor” – fundraising campaign launched

The father suffers from a “highly aggressive brain tumor” that cannot be surgically removed due to its rare mutation and its position in the central nervous system. There are also no effective drugs, such as in a fundraising appeal on the crowdfunding platform Gofundme. “This diagnosis was a huge shock for the family.”

In May 2024, the family received further shocking news: the tumor had grown. Stefan, the father of the family, is now using chemotherapy, which “may extend the time until a suitable drug is developed and approved.” In addition, the 40-year-old has the opportunity to be included in a drug compassionate use program in Paris. In this program, patients with life-threatening cancer are treated with a drug that has not yet been approved. Most recently, a 45-year-old filmmaker died of an aggressive brain tumor.

However, these treatments are expensive. The costs for medication, medical aids and trips to the clinics represent a financial burden. Stefan can no longer work and is now dependent on a wheelchair, which requires additional renovation work in the house.

Fundraising appeal helps young family pay for cancer treatment

As of July 29, 48,380 euros had already been collected via the donation platform. “For us, every euro donated is of great, great value so that we can continue the fight against the brain tumor and know that we will not have to worry about additional financial matters in the future,” said the family. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!” Another sick father also asks for donationsto fulfill his son’s big dream.

Symptoms of a brain tumor

Brain tumors can be different. They can arise in the brain tissue or be located outside. According to the Cancer Information Service, the symptoms depend on the size and location of the tumor.

Typical symptoms are:

Epileptic seizures

Numbness or paralysis

dizziness

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Personality changes

However, headaches are not the typical symptom of a brain tumorbut usually only appear when the tumor is already quite large. According to the Munich Clinic, most brain tumors are benign; malignant tumors like the one in Stefan’s case are rather rare. They make up one percent of all cancers in adults and around 20 percent in children. A child recently became the first person in the world to beat a fatal brain tumor. (kas/jh)

