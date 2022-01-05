Get a PS5 it is still a problem for many people. However, this is the perfect time to surprise a loved one with one of these consoles. This is what St. Laurent, a TikTok user, recently did, and recorded the exact moment her father received this console, managing to move millions of people around the world.

Recently, St. Laurent posted a video on his TikTok profile, where we can see his father receiving a PS5. While you first get NHL 22, something that confused him, once he opens the biggest gift under the tree, the tears could not be contained.

@stlaurent This was actually priceless. But gonna be tough as hell to top for next year #christmas ♬ Snowman – Sia

Nowadays, the video has more than 4.7 million views and 662 thousand likes. Without a doubt, a beautiful moment that makes it clear why receiving a console will always be pleasant no matter how old a person is. On related issues, the PSVR 2 is already a reality. In the same way, here you can see a complete clip of the movie of Uncharted.

These types of videos always manage to draw a tear. The father’s reaction is not only because he got a PS5, but his daughter gave it to him. This is a feeling that many of us have felt in our lives, and it is always nice to see how it happens to other people.

