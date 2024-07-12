Tragedy in Australia, where a father killed his three children in a terrible way: he locked them in the house and started a fire

The community is in shock over what happened in a residential neighborhood where everyone knows each other. A father kills three sons in a terrible way. First he sealed the doors of the house, locking inside the children of 2 and 6 years and the baby of 5 months. Then he set fire to the house, preventing the rescuers from helping the children. The toll is heavy: three victims and four injured.

The terrible news comes from Australia. A man has been arrested for setting fire to his Sydney home. His intention was to exterminate his entire family, killing his children, aged 2 and 6, and his youngest, aged 5 months.

The fire was started in the early hours of Sunday morning. The 28-year-old has threw gasoline throughout the house and then set the house on fire. He had previously locked the doors to prevent the occupants from escaping.

As reported by the local policethe man blocked the help that arrived immediately after the neighbors called. So he was able to carry out his terrible plan.

The man now has to answer for three murder charges and five counts of attempted murder and one count of destruction of property with intent to endanger life. The older children, three boys and a girl between the ages of 4 and 11, were also injured. They and their parents survived.

For the Superintendent of Police of the New South Walescalled to investigate the facts, it is a question of “one of the worst cases of filicide in the state“According to investigators, the man set fires throughout the house, closing doors and windows to prevent the family from getting to safety.

The neighbors tried to enter, after seeing smoke and flames out of the house, but he tried in every way to prevent them and subsequent rescuers from helping the children. Fortunately, however, they managed to save at least four of the seven children and their mother. The story of the father who kills his children has shocked everyone.

