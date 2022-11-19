This equally pixelated and oily father of Sergio Perez believes that Max Verstappen feels his son’s hot breath panting in the muscular neck.

In sports, almost everyone sympathizes with the people in the arena. That goes even more for family members who have a blood relative in the middle of the hot action. After Max Verstappen showed his ruthless side last weekend, a lot has come loose with the F1 following audience. No one actually saw this coming. In fact, the mutual relationship between Max and Checo seemed to be so good.

Apparently there was something lurking beneath the surface that most people didn’t know about. Inconveniently enough for Red Bull, it all turned out to be related to a deliberate or unintentional crash by Perez in Monaco. Sergio would have admitted to some Red Bull thumping that he added Doorman deliberately put his car against the guardrail. Some videos on Youtube also seem to confirm that Perez goes on the gas in a ‘special’ way when entering the corner.

It would be a standout move, as Perez was not the provisional pole had in hand. In that case it would have been somewhat ‘understandable’, although still not exactly chic of course. However, the Ferraris were one and two at the moment of doom. In fact, with his action, Perez only prevented Max Verstappen from taking the place from him.

Still, in hindsight it was a handy move by the Mexican. Being the ‘leading Red Bull’ in the race gave him the best strategy and was able to win the race. Also because Ferrari professionally threw the matter into the well. We would almost forget it now, but at that time the gap with Verstappen in the championship was only fifteen points. Some even credited SP11 with a (you) chance to fight for the championship. Especially since Max hadn’t mastered the RB18 as well as in the second half of the season. As a result, Perez was often at least closer to our hero than last year. Sometimes he was even a little faster on the road.

Anyway, we now know that Max apparently didn’t think that was a very cool move and even considered it necessary to score a completely meaningless sixth place in Brazil for him, to get back at his friend Checo. Everyone thought something about that and then everyone thought something about what everyone thought about it. Mother Verstappen, for example, called Sergio a swashbuckler.

After mother Verstappen, now father Perez

Father Perez has also responded. He says Verstappens shows action that he is being pressured by his son:

Max feels Checo’s hot breath through his helmet. He has never had a teammate like this before, because they were all a lot less. Antonio Perez Garibay, father of Sergio

Perez senior may be wearing slightly tinted glasses. After all, it is not the case that Sergio has really been a threat to Max this year. However, the proud father states that Perez has a quality that Verstappen does not have, which is to ‘win the really difficult races’. You could also say that Perez just wins harder races, but okay.

The public chooses Checo

What makes Pa Perez happy is that the public seems to be taking Checo’s side in any case. We just heard that again in the chat after qualifying. At Max there was cheering, but also jeering. At Perez, a resounding ‘Checo, Checo’ emanated from the stands. Our hero has done himself a disservice in terms of popularity with his action, that much is clear.

Anointing words and a present in return, or barrels?

The question now remains how to proceed. The right words and reconciliation sound from camp Red Bull. Verstappen has hinted at paying Perez back for his help in last year’s Abu Dhabi race. Perez says he shouldn’t have said some things after the last race. However, when Verstappen did not go on track for Perez in Q3 (to give a tow) but afterwards, Perez immediately asked on the radio how that was.

The result of qualifying was ultimately ideal for Red Bull with Verstappen in P1 and Perez in P2. In principle, the team has everything it wants if it ends like this tomorrow, because then that is also the final position in the championship. But Max also goes for a Schumacheresque wiedergutmachung and will he grant Perez the win? Or will MV1 always go uncompromisingly for gold, even if that may cost him the atmosphere in the team and fans? Or do we go for the real escalation and the two knock each other off, leaving Red Bull and two RB18s in barrels? We’ll see…in tomorrow’s race.

