New Delhi Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi, or Bapu holds a special place in the history of freedom struggle in India in the principles of life and governance. He was remembered for his determination and principles of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi also lived a healthy and simple life and encouraged people to do the same.

Let us know some of Bapu’s eating rules, which have stood the test of time, and if you include them in your lifestyle then you can help to stay healthy and fit.

Unpolished Rice and Whole Grains

According to one expert, Gandhi’s diet was like the 21st century, and anyone would agree. Eating habits that are in trend nowadays were common in their diet. Bapu used to include whole grains and half-cooked rice in his food. At present, many companies and brands are now selling unopposed grains, rice and other grains. Companies are selling these unopposed grains at a much higher price than regular grains. Such unprocessed, unfiltered food is healthy.

Use of jaggery

We often hear that we should try to reduce sugar from our diet as much as possible. Especially those forms which are super processed such as white crystal sugar, the use of sugar in soda is harmful to the body. Bapu believed in the use of natural forms of sugar, such as jaggery. To make a small change towards better health, you can use jaggery in place of sugar in your tea or coffee.

Use of seeds and nuts

Seeds and nuts are an important source of nutrition, especially in vegetarian diets. Since Mahatma Gandhi has been a vegetarian for most of his life. They have consumed neem seeds and guava seeds as part of their diet. This helped them to provide necessary nutrition to the body, and at the same time kept themselves healthy.

A diet rich in raw vegetables

It is often said that one or two raw vegetables should be included in your diet. Some people like to eat raw vegetable salad as a side vegetable in their main meal, while some people eat raw vegetables with a pulahar for dinner. Raw vegetables were a big part of Bapu’s diet.

Organic food

Many people are now incorporating organically grown food into their diet. Mahatma Gandhi liked to eat fresh, organic food. Practice may be a little limited when it comes to availability and stability. The use of pesticides and chemicals can actually eliminate the nutritional value of food, while organically grown food is considered beneficial for the body as well as the earth.

Read also:

After all, why bells are installed in the temple, do you know this secret

Mental Health: These tips can be helpful in combating depression, know what are its major symptoms