From: Maximilian Kettenbach

On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks per year in Australia (symbolic image). © Carola Frentzen/dpa

The family travels through Australia in a caravan. The father disappears while fishing. There are fears of a crocodile attack.

Sydney – On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks in Australia each year. Just in July, there was a fatal crocodile attack on a twelve-year-old girlRangers later killed a 4.2-metre-long reptile in the Northern Territory. The child was swimming near the Aboriginal community of Nganmarriyanga before it disappeared. Emergency services later discovered only the girl’s remains.

Another family from Australia is currently fearing this horrific scenario. There is currently no trace of the 40-year-old father of the family. According to local media reports, the missing man was attacked by the reptile while fishing. Rescue workers have been working in the north of the tropical state of Queensland since Saturday to search for the 40-year-old, police said. “Initial investigations revealed that the man had been fishing on the river bank when he fell into the water and did not resurface,” police said in a statement.

Father of the family disappears while fishing in the water – giant crocodile under suspicion

A large crocodile was spotted in the area. Australian media fear that the man is dead. Authorities are also using drones in the search, they said. The aim is also to catch the animal.

According to reports, the man was walking with his wife and children along the banks of the Annan River, which is popular with anglers. The family from the neighboring state of New South Wales was passing through in a caravan. “My condolences go out to the family, who are obviously traumatized at the moment,” 7News quoted investigator Greg Finucane as saying.

