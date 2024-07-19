The city of Córdoba, Argentina, is in shock after the Tragic discovery of Catalina Gutierreza 21-year-old influencer who was found dead in her car.

Her father, Marcelo Gutiérrez, an architect by profession, expressed his grief and pointed to Néstor Soto, the only person arrested and a classmate of the victim, as the main suspect. “He’s a madman,” he declared.

Marcelo Gutiérrez told El Doce TV: “(The suspect) was someone close to her, she invited him to her house, he invited her. It is something we cannot understand, it is a pain that breaks my heart. I do not understand it. I cannot believe that my daughter, a goddess, divine, happy, a perfect student, never came back.” In the midst of his sadness, he called for justice and hoped that the person responsible “rots in prison for the rest of his life.”

The desperate search and the discovery



The architect recounted the harrowing process of searching for his daughter. “I arrived [a casa] around 10pm [del miércoles] And my wife, as a mother, felt that something was wrong because I was not responding. That’s when the ordeal began,” he explained. The search ended when authorities found Catalina’s body in the Ampliación Kennedy neighborhood.

Gutiérrez guessed what the last meeting between his daughter and the detainee was like. “Never [nos] He said he would pick him up, but we assume it was a call of the type ‘come on over here while you’re going’ and something happened in the middle,” he suggested.

The father also mentioned an audio sent by Catalina to her boyfriend before the murder. “She sent him an audio [a su pareja]a wonderful boy who also studies architecture, and he passed it on to us, saying: ‘My love, I’m going there to play bowling at Patio Olmos’; you could hear the car’s beacons. Then he started to text her and when he saw that she wasn’t answering, he started to worry,” she explained.

Police action and final words



Marcelo highlighted the prompt response of the Police, which found the Renault Clio in which Catalina was travelling in just 30 minutes, also thanks to Apple’s search system“Things were done well, but unfortunately what happened had already happened,” he lamented. He added with pain: “I don’t want to know the details of what happened to her, they must be horrible. The only thing I care about is that my daughter is with me, but she won’t be.”

Finally, he expressed his desire for decisive justice: “I don’t know anything. I’ve seen some comments but there’s nothing official. Luckily, I think they’ve already found the person.” [que la mató]who is a madman, death penalty.”

The case



Catalina Gutiérrez’s body was found in her own vehicle. The young woman had plans to meet up with friends, but never arrived at her destination, which alerted her relatives, who contacted the police and used Apple’s search system to locate her.

According to ‘La Voz’, Catalina’s sister indicated that around 12:30 in the morning on Thursday, the cell phone signal located the young woman at Pedro Echagüe 3900, in the Ampliación Kennedy neighborhood. The officers found his body in the back seat of the Renault.

Justice arrested Nestor Sotoa student from Bariloche who moved to Córdoba to study architecture at the National University of Córdoba (UNC), where he was a classmate of Catalina. They were scheduled to meet up on Wednesday at the shopping centre with friends, including the victim’s boyfriend.

El Doce TV reported that Soto, 21, confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police. The court identified him as the main suspect because his cell phone indicated that he was with Catalina at the time of the murder. According to ‘Diario Río Negro’, some of the victim’s friends believe that Soto was in love with her, but his love was not reciprocated.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.