The cumbia singer Bryan arambulo He is going through a difficult situation, because his father Victor Arámbulo Ramos passed away this morning after a long fight against COVID-19.

The former member of The Carnations made a publication on their networks after the news was confirmed on some Facebook pages.

In his official profile photo, he placed an image in which a black bow and a white candle appear as a sign of the mourning that he now has to live with his family.

According to the Norte Chico connection portal, Bryan Arámbulo’s father was hospitalized in Huacho. However, this Saturday, May 1, he could not resist treatment, the lack of high-flow cannulas and the absence of ICU beds, which aggravated his state of health.

Bryan arambulo

On April 26, Bryan Arámbulo asked his fans for a prayer chain for the recovery of his father. Today I ask for a prayer for my father’s health. You are a warrior daddy, you are fighting today. I know you will be victorious. Daddy God, he will not abandon us, I love you very much ”, wrote the young artist, at that time.

Weeks earlier, the singer also revealed that his mother contracted the coronavirus. “She is at home, thank God, but we only have to wait for God’s will … We are doing everything possible to be strong. All my effort is for you, mommy. I love you with all my heart, “he declared on the set of The chola blowout.

Cumbia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.